Azerbaijani Labor Ministry lists individuals engaged in small businesses over past month

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. The State Employment Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan continues to provide persons involved in the self-employment program with assets in the form of goods and materials in accordance with their business plans, the ministry told Trend.

Another 2,211 participants in the self-employment program were provided with assets during August. The participants in the program have created their own small businesses at the expense of the assets transferred to them.

First of all, trainings are organized for the participants of the program in order to master the knowledge and skills of small business organizations, and then they are provided with assets.