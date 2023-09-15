Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Fixed capital investments in Azerbaijan's regions grow

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Investments in fixed capital in the regions of Azerbaijan amounted to 3.1 billion manat ($1.8 billion) in the first half of 2023, increasing by 8.9 percent year-on-year, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

It should be noted that in Azerbaijan investments in fixed capital amounted to 10.8 billion manat ($6.3 billion) from January through August 2023, which is 15.4 percent more year-on-year.

Earlier in 2022, Azerbaijan allocated 18.2 billion manat ($10.7 billion) to fixed capital, which is 5.5 percent more year-on-year. In the total value of funds directed to fixed capital, funds of enterprises and organizations made 49.3 percent, budget funds - 36.4 percent, personal funds of the population - 6.7 percent, bank loans - 2.6 percent, other funds - 5 percent.

