Fixed capital investments in Azerbaijan's regions grow

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Investments in fixed capital in the regions of Azerbaijan amounted to 3.1 billion manat ($1.8 billion) in the first half of 2023, increasing by 8.9 percent year-on-year, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

It should be noted that in Azerbaijan investments in fixed capital amounted to 10.8 billion manat ($6.3 billion) from January through August 2023, which is 15.4 percent more year-on-year.

Earlier in 2022, Azerbaijan allocated 18.2 billion manat ($10.7 billion) to fixed capital, which is 5.5 percent more year-on-year. In the total value of funds directed to fixed capital, funds of enterprises and organizations made 49.3 percent, budget funds - 36.4 percent, personal funds of the population - 6.7 percent, bank loans - 2.6 percent, other funds - 5 percent.