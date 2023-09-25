Azerbaijan's strategic foreign exchange reserves increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. There was an increase of 2.6 percent in the non-oil sector, and in the non-oil industry - by six percent over the eight months of this year, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov said, Trend reports.

He said this at an expanded meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan dedicated to discussing the draft state budget and consolidated budget of Azerbaijan for 2024, indicators of the consolidated budget for the next three years, as well as the concept of economic and social development of the country for 2024 and the next three years and forecast indicators.

The prime minister noted that the country's strategic foreign exchange reserves have reached $67 billion, an increase of 14.5 percent since the beginning of the year.

The formation of a significant positive balance of the foreign trade balance, the reduction of external debt and the high execution of budget revenues for the past period of 2023 were assessed as a very positive result.