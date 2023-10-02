Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss co-op in industry and technology realms

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in the fields of industry and technology were discussed, the Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mikayil Jabbarov said, Trend reports.

"We expressed our delight with the development of relations between the two nations in a variety of categories, particularly in the industry and technology sectors, during the meeting with Mehmet Fatih Kacir, Türkiye's Minister of Industry and Technology. Furthermore, we conversed about prospective areas of cooperation," said the minister on X (Twitter).

In addition, a roadmap on the creation of electricity import and export infrastructure between Azerbaijan and Türkiye was signed on September 29, 2023.