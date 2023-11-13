Azerbaijan and Poland to create working group for agricultural co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. Azerbaijan and Poland will set up a working group on cooperation in the agrarian sphere, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan, Agriculture Minister Majnun Mammadov met with Polish Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Robert Telus, during which it was noted that Azerbaijan and Poland have successful cooperation in the field of agriculture, as well as in many other areas.

It was also noted that there is a great potential for further expansion of this cooperation and by correctly assessing the existing potential, it is possible to increase the trade turnover of agricultural products between the two countries.

At the meeting, fruitful discussions were held on scientific research, education, training of specialists, land consolidation, agrarian innovations, digitalization of agriculture and other topics, and an agreement was reached to establish a working group on cooperation in the agricultural sector.

During the visit, Azerbaijan's delegation familiarized itself with the activities of leading agricultural enterprises in Poland, exchanged views on the reduction of agricultural waste, efficient use of water and land resources, innovative environmental solutions and application of successful practices.

Agricultural production in Azerbaijan amounted to 9.9 billion manat ($5.8 billion) in actual prices from January through September 2023, which is 3 percent higher year-on-year. Production in the field of animal husbandry in value terms increased by 3.5 percent (up to 4.5 billion manat or $2.6 billion) and in the field of crop production - by 2.5 percent (up to 5.4 billion manat or $3.1 billion) from January through September 2023.

Azerbaijan harvested 3.1 million tons of cereals and legumes from an area of 940,600 hectares (98.1 percent of the total sown area) from January through September 2023. The average yield was 33 centners per hectare.

About 981,900 tons of potatoes were harvested (3.9 percent reduction over the year), 1.6 million tons of other vegetables (1.7 percent growth), 437,600 tons of melons (6.2 percent reduction), 787,100 tons of fruits and berries (2.8 percent growth), 182,400 tons of grapes, 962.3 tons of green tea (17.6 percent growth) as of September 1.

