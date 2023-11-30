Law on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan budget for 2024 approved

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. The Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan's state budget for 2024 has been approved by legislation, Trend reports.

According to the decision of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the revenues of the state budget of Nakhchivan for 2024 are approved at the rate of 173.1 million manat ($101.8 million), expenditures are 516.3 million manat ($303.7 million), and subsidies allocated for regulation of incomes and expenditures will make 343.2 million manat or $201.8 million (including centralized incomes of 110.4 million manat ($64.9 million), local incomes of 62.6 million manat ($36.8 million), centralized expenditures of 464.4 million manat ($273.1 million), and local expenditures of 51.9 million manat or $30.5 million).

Simultaneously, revenues for Nakhchivan's cities and districts are approved in the amount of 62.7 million manat ($36.8 million), including 150,000 manat ($88,235) allocated to the "Highways" Target Budget Fund, local expenditures (51.9 million manat ($30.5 million), the amount of part of revenues exceeding local expenditures and related to centralized revenues (19.3 million manat ($11.3 million), and the upper limit of funds intended for allocation from centralized revenues.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel