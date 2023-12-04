Azerbaijan, EU look at current issues of energy partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has met with EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson within the framework of his visit to the UAE to participate in the events organized as part of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in Dubai, a source at the Energy Ministry of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the source, the group discussed the Southern Gas Corridor extension, the implementation of the "Solidarity Ring" plan, and the "Caspian-Black Sea-Europe" green energy corridor.

Shahbazov reviewed existing gas projects and countries working in the gas supply sphere from Azerbaijan, as well as the active "Absheron" gas condensate and a significant source of additional gas supplies to Europe.

The minister emphasized that transporting increased gas quantities necessitates the development of infrastructure and the negotiation of long-term gas contracts, highlighting the necessity of close coordination with the European Union in this regard. The discussion also touched on the impending meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council.

Steps taken in the implementation of the "green" energy corridor project linking Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary were also taken into account.

It was mentioned that a joint venture responsible for project implementation will be formed soon, and the project's technical-economic justification process is expected to be finished by the end of next year.

The cooperation between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan in the transport of electricity from Central Asia via this corridor was also discussed.

The future importance of the "green" energy corridor's growth and transportation of renewable energy sources through this enormous infrastructure to energy security by diversifying Europe's energy supply was stressed.

The summit also discussed other issues of Azerbaijan and the EU's energy conversation, reaching an agreement to update the roadmap for the realization of the Azerbaijan-EU Strategic Energy Partnership document.

"A Memorandum of Understanding on Strategic Partnership in the Field of Energy between the European Union, represented by the European Commission, and the Republic of Azerbaijan" was signed on July 18, 2022. The document was signed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel