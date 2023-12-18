Mastercard to roll out new monetization solutions to Azerbaijani market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. Mastercard, the global payment system, will come out with new options to accelerate monetization in the Azerbaijani market soon, Mastercard General Director for Azerbaijan and Türkiye Avsar Gurdal told Trend.

"Last year, MasterCard and Azericard signed a memorandum of understanding for a strategic data monetization partnership. Since then, we have been working closely with our strategic partner, Azericard, to build and develop these solutions. We will be bringing these to market very shortly. Our ultimate goal is to help our partners leverage this market's massive data resources to make more effective and efficient business decisions," Gurdal added.

Azericard and Mastercard want to collaborate on a number of projects as well as research best global and regional practices for the development of card business and fintech.

Mastercard is a global technology leader with over 2.3 billion account holders in 210 countries. Kantar 2023 ranks the company among the top ten most valuable global brands in the world, with a market worth of more than $390 billion.