Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Azerbaijan to include information on prohibited, restricted lands in state registry

Economy Materials 27 December 2023 18:56 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan to include information on prohibited, restricted lands in state registry

Follow Trend on

Asif Mehman
Asif Mehman
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Information about lands in connection with which prohibitions and restrictions have been established, will be reflected in Azerbaijan's State Register of Buildings, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the "Provision of the unified system of information support for urban planning and construction activities" approved by the decree of President Ilham Aliyev.

According to the decree, the data of the State Register of Buildings includes:

- information on construction objects under construction, operation and demolition, as well as on lands in connection with which prohibitions and restrictions have been established;

- information on construction objects to which notification proceedings are applied.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more