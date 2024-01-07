Number of visa-free countries for Azerbaijani citizens disclosed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. Canadian Arton Capital consulting company has published the latest World Passport Index, Trend reports via the company.

According to the ranking, Azerbaijan stands on 61-st position. Citizens of the country can visit 37 countries visa-free, obtain visas upon arrival in another 46 countries, and require a pre-arranged visa for 115 countries. At the end of 2022 Azerbaijan held the 62-nd position in the ranking.

The UAE passport topped the ranking, allowing its citizens to visit 132 countries visa-free, obtain visas upon arrival in 48 countries, and require a pre-arranged visa for only 18 countries.

Germany, Spain, France, Italy, and the Netherlands shared the second position. Their citizens need to obtain a visa in advance to visit 20 countries.

Sweden, Finland, Switzerland, Austria, and Luxembourg shared the third place (mandatory visas are required for 21 countries).

The ranking is based on the number of countries where passport holders can visit visa-free or obtain visas upon arrival.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel