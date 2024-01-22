Azerbaijan reveals number of residency-granted business entities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. Today marks three years since the establishment of the Economic Zones Development Agency of Azerbaijan, the Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X, Trend reports.

"Over this time, 56 businesses with an investment of 750 million manat ($441 million) have obtained residency in the agency's industrial zones," he noted.

Jabbarov stated that 17 businesses had begun operations, leading in the creation of 1,336 permanent jobs.

Over the previous three years, the agency's industrial zones have produced commodities worth 8.45 billion manat ($4.97 billion), with 35.7 percent (3.02 billion manat or $1.78 billion) of the entire value exported, according to the minister.

The Economic Zones Development Agency was established as a public entity on the basis of the "Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park" LLC by the Decree No. 1257 dated January 22, 2021 of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev "On measures related to the improvement of the management of industrial parks, industrial districts and agricultural parks".

The agency's charter was approved by Decree No. 1506 dated December 21, 2021. The Economic Zones Development Agency was state registered on December 28, 2021. Currently, six industrial parks, four industrial districts, 51 agricultural parks and Vocational Training Center operate under the management of the agency.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel