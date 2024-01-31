US partners with Central Asia in advancing renewable energy industry - Laura Lochman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. Through our USAID program and bilateral efforts, we collaborate with Central Asian countries to examine regulatory and legal environments for developing renewables and alternative technologies, Laura Lochman, Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Energy Resources at the Department of State, said in reply to Trend's question.

She spoke during an online event titled "Multi-vector diplomacy in the heart of Eurasia".

"Through our USAID program and bilateral efforts, we collaborate with Central Asian countries to examine regulatory and legal environments for developing renewables and alternative technologies. The goal is to enhance investment perspectives in these sectors. We're also exploring how countries can organize their systems to increase the share of renewables. This involves assessing necessary grid improvements and addressing the emissions profile throughout the energy production value chain. There are various aspects we are considering, making it an exciting area for cooperation with the region," she said.

She noted that technical experts from the US are frequently visiting the region, and these dialogues will further strengthen this collaboration.

"Globally, we're currently navigating the challenges of understanding the role of hydrogen. We are addressing not only the technical aspects, such as optimizing electrolyzers and various technologies, but also the commercial aspects and the economic equation. Additionally, we are working on the transportation of hydrogen. In the United States, we are grappling with these challenges through legislative frameworks like the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), among others. These legislations involve substantial investments in various sectors, aiming to propel innovation forward and facilitate large-scale production, ultimately increasing availability and reducing costs for countries in Central Asia and beyond," Laura Lochman added.