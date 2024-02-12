Azerbaijan boosts spending on construction work in liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. Over 5.9 billion manat ($3.52 billion ) was spent on construction and installation work in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, Trend reports.

According to estimations based on the State Statistics Committee's report, this sum increased by 53.9 percent (2.9 billion manat, or $1.22 billion) over the previous year.

Last year, funding allotted for construction and installation work in Lachin increased by 5.4 times, Kalbajar by 2.2 times, Aghdam by 76.6 percent, and Gubadli by 63.5% compared to 2022.

Meanwhile, the highest amount of funds was allocated to Lachin (1.5 billion manat or $882.6 million), Kalbajar (874.2 million manat or $513.2 million), and Fuzuli (657.6 million manat or $386.2 million) districts.

