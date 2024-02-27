Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan, Germany discuss implementation of joint projects (PHOTO)

Economy Materials 27 February 2024 13:47 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. Azerbaijan and Germany have discussed the implementation of joint projects, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X, Trend reports.

"During a discussion with Michael Harms, managing director of the Eastern Economic Association of Germany, and representatives of German enterprises visiting our country, we discussed Azerbaijan's economic climate and the opportunities available to foreign investors. We encouraged German businessmen to take advantage of these advantageous conditions and evaluated the chances for expanding investment links and implementing collaborative ventures," the publication says.

According to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, in January 2024, Azerbaijan exported to Germany goods worth $2.4 million and imported goods worth over $57.5 million.

