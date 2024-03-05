IEA's Birol commends Azerbaijan's dedication to Global Methane Pledge

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. The International Energy Agency is delighted to see Azerbaijan join the Global Methane Pledge, Fatih Birol, IEA Executive Director, said, Trend reports.

"Delighted to see Azerbaijan join the Global Methane Pledge. Action on methane is a top priority for limiting near-term global warming," he wrote on his page on X.

Birol noted that the IEA will work closely with Azerbaijan's COP29 Presidency to pursue ambitious outcomes in Baku, building on what was achieved at COP28.

Meanwhile, on March 4, Azerbaijan announced its participation in the Global Methane Pledge initiative, signifying a crucial voluntary commitment by nation-states to reduce their methane emissions.

Within the framework of this initiative, Azerbaijan is prepared to participate in collective international endeavors aimed at achieving a minimum 30 percent reduction in global methane emissions by 2030.

The Global Methane Pledge, introduced by the United States and the European Union (EU) during the COP26 Climate Change Conference in Glasgow in 2021, targets an overall reduction of 30 percent in methane emissions by 2030, in comparison to 2020 levels. Presently, 155 countries, representing nearly half of global methane emissions, have pledged their commitment.