Association in Azerbaijan leans forward women entrepreneurs in regions (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. The Azerbaijan Women's Entrepreneurship Development Association (AQSIA) has offered start-up funding to 700 women entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan's regions, Trend reports.

AQSIA Chairwoman Sakina Babayeva said this at the "Women's Solidarity and Innovative Future for the Green World" event in Baku, dedicated to the development of women's entrepreneurship.

"To date, AQSIA has coordinated around 2,000 events and 150 craft exhibitions. The association has also entered into 40 memoranda, executed 15 international and 10 local grant projects, conducted over 330 seminars, and furnished startup capital to 700 women entrepreneurs in various regions of Azerbaijan," she emphasized.

To note, in 2023 alone, 44,500 women were employed in Azerbaijan.

As of the end of 2023, Azerbaijan has 269,320 women entrepreneurs, according to data from the State Committee for Family, Women, and Children Affairs.

