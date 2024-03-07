CAERC to help Azerbaijan's green switch in line with global trends - executive ........

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. The Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC) aims to support Azerbaijan's green and digital transformation following global trends through the azranking.az portal, the executive director of CAERC Vusal Gasimli told reporters, Trend reports.

"CAERC strives to encourage green and digital transformation following global trends through the portal azranking.az, which is a platform for digital administration of economic changes, while also stimulating sustainable economic development," he emphasized.

Meanwhile, the portal azranking.az is the electronic management platform of the "Commission on Business Environment and International Ratings". The portal, which is a Dialogue platform State-Business, coordinates the activities of the Commission's working groups, organizes meetings and appointments, as well as exchanges internal information and relevant documents.

To note, the Commission on Business Environment and International Ratings was established by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated July 13, 2016. The purpose of the Commission is to create a business environment ensuring optimal profitability of entrepreneurial activity based on the principles of competition, increase the country's investment attractiveness, improve legislation and administration to further improve Azerbaijan's position in international ratings, as well as to implement other necessary measures in this direction.

