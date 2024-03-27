Azerbaijan, Hungary sign memorandum of understanding in competition field (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. Azerbaijan and Hungary have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the field of competition, Trend reports.

According to the State Service for Antimonopoly and Control Over Consumer Market, which is part of the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, the memorandum between the State Service and the Hungarian antimonopoly agency includes an interagency exchange of experience in the areas of competition development, competition policy development, legal violation analysis, and other topics.



The MoU was signed during a State Service delegation visit to Hungary. The paper was signed by Mammad Abbasbeyli, head of the State Service, and Csaba Balázs Rigó, head of Hungary's antimonopoly agency.

The importance of strengthening bilateral ties to study the best practices in the field of competition development was emphasized during the meeting. The sides discussed the directions of the State Service's activities, the Competition Code, which will come into force on July 1 this year, as well as the regulatory policy and control tools of the competition authority according to the Code.

The State Service for Antimonopoly and Control Over Consumer Market plays a key role in formulating and executing state policies related to antimonopoly measures, public procurement, technical regulation, standardization, metrology, and consumer protection. Its primary objective is to foster an environment of fair competition and robust entrepreneurship, thereby promoting the sustainable growth of the national economy.

The State Service for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Regulation was founded through a presidential decree issued on October 23, 2019, in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

