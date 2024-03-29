TotalEnergies, SINOPEC agreed on making eco-friendly airplane fuel in China

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. TotalEnergies and China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation (SINOPEC) have agreed to work together on making eco-friendly airplane fuel in China, Trend reports.

According to the company, the sides will build a new Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) production unit at one of SINOPEC's refineries.

This plant, owned by both companies, will make about 230,000 tons of eco-friendly fuel each year. It will use local waste like used cooking oils and animal fats.

SINOPEC has its technology for making this kind of fuel, called SRJET. TotalEnergies, which already makes a lot of eco-friendly airplane fuel in Europe, will help with their knowledge and skills in making, running, and getting this fuel to where it's needed.

As Patrick Pouyanné, TotalEnergies CEO, said, the company has set itself a target of 1.5 million tons of annual SAF production by 2030.

"We are very pleased to collaborate with SINOPEC, a major player in the global refining industry, to produce sustainable aviation fuels and structure a SAF production chain in China. The development of sustainable aviation fuels is at the heart of our company's transition strategy, as we strive to meet the aviation industry's demand to reduce its carbon footprint," he added.

Sustainable Aviation Fuels are eco-friendly fuels made from leftovers and waste from things like cooking oils and animal fats. They're also making "e-jets", which are synthetic fuels for planes. These eco-friendly aviation fuels will greatly cut down on CO2 emissions from air travel.