Volume of trade turnover and investment between Azerbaijan and Romania revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1. Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan, co-chairman of the Azerbaijani-Romanian intergovernmental commission Sahil Babayev, has named priorities and indicators of cooperation between the two countries, Trend reports following the meeting of the commission.

According to Babayev, there are favorable opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in the spheres of energy, transport, tourism, agriculture, health, and culture.

The minister further stated that in 2023, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Romania reached $670 million, with Azerbaijani exports to Romania totaling $605 million. Azerbaijan made investments of $90 million in Romania, while Romania invested $30 million during the same period. However, both sides recognize the potential for increased investment.

