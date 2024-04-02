Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Demand at Azerbaijani Central Bank's currency auction rises

Economy Materials 2 April 2024 13:30 (UTC +04:00)
Demand at Azerbaijani Central Bank's currency auction rises

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) held another currency auction, Trend reports via CBA.

The CBA data shows that the demand at the auction amounted to $97.9 million (an increase of 3.49 percent or $3.3 million compared to the previous auction) and was fully satisfied.

Meanwhile, the demand amounted to $94.6 million at the previous currency auction.

The weighted average exchange rate at the end of the auction amounted to 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Additionally, $1.8 billion has been purchased at currency auctions since the beginning of the year. The maximum demand for currency was recorded at the auction held on February 13, 2024, at $151.1 million. A total of $417.1 million was purchased at currency auctions in January 2024, in February - $870.6 million, and in March - $498.3 million.

To note, in 2023, $3.8 billion was purchased at currency auctions.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more