Azerbaijan reveals tax revenues for 1Q2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. The state budget has received 4.28 billion manat, or $2.5 billion, through the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan from January to March this year, Trend reports through the service.

According to the source, this is 12.6 percent less than in the same period last year.

Quarterly revenues amounted to 2.91 billion manat, or $1.7 billion, from the non-oil and gas sector, which is 11.3 percent more than last year.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel