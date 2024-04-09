Provaris Energy, GES team up to create hydrogen import hub in Rotterdam

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. Provaris Energy and Global Energy Storage (GES) have teamed up to create a gaseous hydrogen import facility at the GES terminal in Rotterdam, Trend reports.

According to Provaris, GES is building a terminal that can handle various products like refrigerated ammonia and compressed hydrogen, delivering them by barge, rail, truck, or through the H2 grid operated by Gasunie.

Under this partnership, GES and Provaris will conduct a thorough study to show that it's both technically and economically feasible to bring in Provaris' special H2Neo compressed hydrogen carriers. They'll also work together to promote the facility. Provaris will handle transporting the hydrogen in their H2Neo carriers, while GES will manage unloading and putting it into the hydrogen grid.

Both companies believe the Rotterdam terminal is perfect for importing large amounts of green hydrogen. It's well-connected to the HyNetwork grid, which supplies gas to industries in the Port of Rotterdam and across Europe. Provaris' hydrogen supply chain provides an innovative and competitive option compared to traditional chemical carriers from other regions.

Throughout 2024, GES and Provaris will study the jetty facilities needed to unload the H2Neo carriers, along with compression, storage, grid connection, safety, emissions, and permits. Provaris has already made progress with the H2Neo carrier's design and is testing a prototype tank in Norway, aiming for final approval by mid-2024.