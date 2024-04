Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan rose by 3.75 manat, or $2.2 (0.09 percent), at the end of the last week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of gold rose by 115.9 manat, or $68.2 (3 percent), compared to the previous week's figure, amounting to 3,984 manat ($2,343), Trend reports.

Gold ounce value change April 1 3,841 manat ($2,259) April 8 3,981 manat ($2,341) April 2 3,836 manat ($2,256) April 9 3,985 manat ($2,344) April 3 3,882 manat ($2,283) April 10 3,985 manat ($2,344) April 4 3,909 manat ($2,299) April 11 3,985 manat ($2,344) April 5 3,872 manat ($2,277) April 12 3,985 manat ($2,344) April 6* 3,960 manat ($2,329) - - Average weekly rate 3,868 manat ($2,275) Average weekly rate 3,984 manat ($2,343)

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan fell by 0.0365 manat, or $0.02 (0.08 percent), last week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver amounted to 47.2 manat, or $27.8, which is 6.42 percent, or 2.85 manat ($1.67) more than the previous week's figure.

Silver ounce value change April 1 42.8 manat ($25.2) April 8 47.26 manat ($27.79) April 2 43.1 manat ($25.3) April 9 47.22 manat ($27.77) April 3 44.8 manat ($26.4) April 10 47.22 manat ($27.77) April 4 46.04 manat ($27.1) April 11 47.22 manat ($27.77) April 5 45.16 manat ($26.6) April 12 47.22 manat ($27.77) April 6* 46.7 manat ($27.5) - - Average weekly rate 44.4 manat ($26.1) Average weekly rate 47.23 manat ($27.78)

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan last week rose by 77.5 manat, or $45.6 (4.89 percent). The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum increased by 79.3 manat, or $46.6 (5.06 percent), to 1,647 manat ($968.8) compared to last week's figure.

Platinum ounce value change April 1 1,554 manat ($914.1) April 8 1,586 manat ($932.9) April 2 1,542 manat ($907) April 9 1,663 manat ($978.2) April 3 1,577 manat ($927.6) April 10 1,663 manat ($978.2) April 4 1,596 manat ($938.8) April 11 1,663 manat ($978.2) April 5 1,572 manat ($924.7) April 12 1,663 manat ($978.2) April 6* 1,582 manat ($930.6) - - Average weekly rate 1,568 manat ($922.3) Average weekly rate 1,648 manat ($969.4)

The price for an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan increased by 85.1 manat, or $50.06 (1.86 percent), during the last week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of palladium increased by 3.15 percent, or 54.4 manat ($31.9), compared to the indicator of the previous week, amounting to 1,782 manat ($1,048).

Palladium ounce value change April 1 1,745 manat ($1,026) April 8 1,714 manat ($1,008) April 2 1,718 manat ($1,010) April 9 1,799 manat ($1,058) April 3 1,722 manat ($1,012) April 10 1,799 manat ($1,058) April 4 1,741 manat ($1,024) April 11 1,799 manat ($1,058) April 5 1,712 manat ($1,026) April 12 1,799 manat ($1,058) April 6* 1,709 manat ($1,007) - - Average weekly rate 1,728 manat ($1,016) Average weekly rate 1,782 manat ($1,048)

To note, due to the Ramadan holiday falling on April 10 or 11, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov has declared April 6 (Saturday) a working day to maintain the order of working days and days off, as April 12 falls on a Friday.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel