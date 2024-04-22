Azerbaijan and WB discuss joint projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. Azerbaijan and the World Bank (WB) have discussed projects to be implemented within the framework of cooperation, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov wrote on X, Trend reports.

"The meeting with Anna Bjerde, Executive Director for Operations of the World Bank, was one of the important discussions within the framework of the Spring Meetings. We discussed the WB's potential support opportunities, projects to be implemented within the framework of cooperation, and new directions for activities. In addition, we exchanged views on important issues on the COP29 agenda," the publication read.

Azerbaijan joined the World Bank, the world's largest multilateral development financing organization, in September 1992, after regaining its independence. Over the last three decades, the Bank has supported over 50 investment projects totaling more than $4.5 billion in loans and credits, as well as a wide range of knowledge-sharing, capacity-building, and technical assistance initiatives to support national goals and needs.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel