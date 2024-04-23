Azerbaijan airs directions of expenditure of funds awarded from Presidential reserve fund

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. The state budget for the current year envisages 300.0 million manat for the President of Azerbaijan's reserve fund and 110 million manat ($64.6 million) for the state budget reserve fund, totaling 410 million manat ($241 million), Trend reports.

Meanwhile, a total of 41.7 million manat ($24.5 million) (22.2 million manat ($13 million) from the President of Azerbaijan's reserve fund, and 19.5 million manat ($11.4 million) from the state budget's reserve fund) was allocated from January to March of this year from the funds provided for reserve funds in the state budget, according to relevant orders.

The allocated funds were used to finance 14.5 million manats ($8.5 million).

The funds allocated from the President of Azerbaijan's reserve fund were used to provide financial assistance to religious structures throughout the country, financial support to the organization of activities at Garabagh University, and capital repair of roads in Sumgayit city.

The funds were allocated from the reserve fund of the state budget to start construction works on the construction of the national pavilion of Azerbaijan in connection with the world exhibition Osaka, Kansai Expo 2025, which will be held from April 13 to October 13, 2025, in Osaka, Japan, and 900,000 manat ($529,000) was allocated for other activities.

