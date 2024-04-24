Azerbaijan discloses meat and milk production volume in liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. Azerbaijan produced 4,867 tons of meat in live weight (including poultry) and 34,052 tons of milk in the districts liberated from Armenian occupation from January through March 2024, Trend reports via the State Statistics Committee.

The committee's data shows that meat production increased by 6 percent, or 271 tons, compared to the corresponding period in 2023, while milk production decreased by 1.3 percent, or 460 tons.

From January through March 2023, 4,596 tons of meat in live weight (including poultry) and 34,512 tons of milk were produced in the districts liberated from occupation.

To note, during the reporting period, the most meat and milk were produced in the Aghdam district - 1,192 tons of meat and 10,859 tons of milk.

In 2023, 22,570 tons of meat in live weight (including poultry) and 136,678 tons of milk were produced in the districts liberated from occupation.

The table shows meat and milk production in the liberated districts for January through March 2024.

Liberated districts Meat, tons Milk, tons Aghdam 1,192 10,859 Lachin 858 5,587 Kalbajar 850 6,575 Khojavand 629 1,022 Fuzuli 612 6,708 Jabrayil 509 2,064 Shusha 104 531 Khojaly 57 405 Gubadli 40 188 Zangilan 16 113

