Azerbaijani parliamentary committee meeting highlights country's economic policy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. A meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament's Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship is being held on May 23, Trend reports.

The agenda of the meeting includes the draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan, “On Execution of the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023” (first reading).

Finance Minister Samir Sharifov and Chairman of the Accounts Chamber of Azerbaijan Vugar Gulmammadov also took part in the meeting.

To note, it is proposed to approve the execution of the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023 in terms of revenues of 35.2 billion manat ($20.6 billion) and expenditures - 36.4 billion manat ($21.3 billion).

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel