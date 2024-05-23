Azerbaijan estimates expenditures of state budget over past 5 years

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. Azerbaijan's state budget expenditures have increased by 50 percent over the past 5 years, which is quite a significant indicator, Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said, Trend reports.

He made the statement during a discussion of the draft law "On execution of the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023" in Parliament.

The Minister emphasized that most of the state budget is traditionally directed toward socially oriented expenditures.

To note, it is proposed to approve the execution of the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023 for 35.2 billion manat ($20.6 billion) in revenues and 36.4 billion manat ($21.3 billion) in expenditures.

