Azerbaijan mulls over national electric mobility plan development progress

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. Azerbaijan's working group on the development of a national electric mobility plan created by order of the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan has held a regular meeting, a source in the Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency (AREA) under the ministry told Trend.

Opening the event, AREA Director Javid Abdullayev highlighted the importance of boosting the electric mobility transition and improving the regulatory framework in accordance with the objectives arising from the development of the national plan.

The meeting pointed out ongoing efforts to streamline the regulatory framework for expanding the use of electric vehicles and electric charging stations, attracting business entities to work on creating the stations.

The head of the AREA Hydrogen and Green Technologies Department Rena Humbatova informed about the work done and the current situation.

The meeting discussed proposals on an action plan for streamlining the regulatory framework explored by Turan Energy, a company participating in the national plan development.

Additionally, the event considered opinions and proposals on nationwide infrastructure development models for electric charging stations, and carbon tax concerns.

To note, the meeting involved representatives of the working group and other stakeholders.

