Azerbaijan calculates its capital's hired workers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. The number of hired workers in Baku increased by 49,358 people on April 1, 2024, compared to the corresponding period of the previous year and amounted to 954,365 people, Trend reports via the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan.

During the reporting period, the average monthly nominal salaries of Baku employees were 1,243 manat ($731.2), an increase of eight percent from the similar period last year.

By comparison, Nasimi district recorded the highest number of employed workers in Baku during this period, at 218,922.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel