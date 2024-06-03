Azerbaijan's East Zangezur to host its first auction to allocate subsoil land plots

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Azerbaijan's East Zangezur economic region is set to hold its inaugural auction to allocate subsoil land plots for exploitation, the State Agency for the Use of Mineral Resources told Trend.

The event is being organized at the initiative of the State Agency for the Use of Mineral Resources, with the auction scheduled to take place on June 12 in Aghali village, Zangilan district.

Limestone deposits such as "Ahmadli" in the Lachin district and "Hajili" in the Gubadli district will be auctioned. Individuals and legal entities involved in mining activities can apply for participation through the State Agency's "single window" at the Baku SME House (38C Ziya Bunyadov avenue).

The deadline for document submission is June 5.

