Azerbaijan predisposed to shine as global model for energy transition - Boston Consulting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. Azerbaijan has the potential to serve as a global model in the energy transition, Managing Director & Partner at Boston Consulting Group (BCG) Anton Kosach said during the "Empowering and Accelerating the Green Transition: Strategies for COP29 and the Green World" panel at the 29th Baku Energy Forum, Trend reports.

"The commitment to achieving zero emissions in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, as announced at COP28, marks a significant stride forward.I believe Azerbaijan can extend this commitment nationwide. This will accelerate the global energy transformation since Azerbaijan can lead the way," he stated.

Kosach further highlighted the importance of recognizing the global energy transition, which necessitates a substantial investment of $37 trillion by 2030.

To note, more than 600 delegates are participating in the forum, which started on June 5. In addition to Azerbaijan, representatives from Australia, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, the UK, Hungary, Georgia, Israel, India, Italy, Kazakhstan, Qatar, China, Latvia, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, the UAE, Russia, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Slovenia, the US, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, Finland, France, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Sweden, and Japan will also be present. This year, the forum has a record number of speakers - 81.

The forum's agenda includes critical energy issues for both Azerbaijan and the entire Caspian region. Key points on the agenda focus on reviewing and financing projects related to energy security, the energy transition, and green energy.

