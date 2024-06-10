Google Pay offers purchase option for Azerpost cardholders in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. Azerpost continues to offer innovative services focused on digital solutions, Trend reports, referring to the Ministry of Digital Development and Transportation of Azerbaijan.

Thus, through the platform provided by MilliKart LLC, Azerpost cardholders can make contactless payments by adding payment cards to GoogleWallet. Thus, users will not need to carry their cards with them.

To note, "Google Pay" is an electronic payment system, a service that allows making payments contactless and quickly.

Customers are welcome to use this service at a wide range of retail outlets and catering establishments. They can simply bring their cell phones to the post-terminal and make payments in seconds. Moreover, Google Pay is an incredibly convenient method of payment for online shopping.

The secure storage of cards in “GoogleWallet” as well as the ability to control expenses through this application ensure the accessibility of the service. The introduction of modern technologies helps to simplify business processes at Azerpost and increase the speed of information transfer.

