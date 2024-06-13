Demand at Azerbaijani Central Bank's currency auction increases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) held another currency auction on June 13, Trend reports.

The CBA data indicates that the demand at the auction amounted to $75.1 million (an increase of 16.43 percent or $10.6 million compared to the previous auction) and was fully satisfied.

Meanwhile, at the previous currency auction, the demand amounted to $64.5 million.

The weighted average exchange rate at the end of the auction amounted to 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Furthermore, a total of $3.2 billion has been purchased at currency auctions since the beginning of the year. The maximum demand for currency was recorded at the auction held on February 13, 2024, - $151.1 million. In January 2024, $417.1 million was purchased at currency auctions; in February - $870.6 million; in March - $498.3 million; in April - $623.4 million; and in May - $558.6 million.

A sum of $3.8 billion was purchased at currency auctions in 2023.

To note, the CBA started conducting currency auctions through the unilateral sale of foreign currency under competitive conditions in mid-January 2017.

