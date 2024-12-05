Azerbaijan boosts tea production and trade

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Azerbaijan produced 10,379 tons of tea from January through October 2024.

Data obtained by Trend from the country's State Statistical Committee indicates that this marks an increase of 734 tons, or 7.6 percent, compared to the same period last year when 9,645 tons were produced.

Azerbaijan’s finished tea stocks stood at 92.7 tons as of November 1, down by 18 tons, or 16.3 percent, from the previous year.

Data obtained from the State Customs Committee shows that 12,259 tons of tea, valued at $64.28 million, were imported from January through October 2024.

This represents a rise of $5.84 million, or 10 percent, in value, and an increase of 1,037 tons, or 9.2 percent, in volume compared to the same period last year. Tea imports accounted for 0.39 percent of Azerbaijan's total imports.

During the same period, Azerbaijan exported 622 tons of tea worth $5.48 million. This is an increase of $144,000, or 2.7 percent, in value, and 36 tons, or 6.1 percent, in weight compared to last year. Tea exports made up 0.02 percent of the country’s total exports.