EDB creates Eurasian non-sovereign funding database (PHOTO)

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, December 6. The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) has put its nose to the grindstone and created a database of non-sovereign financing, gathering investments from international financial organizations (IFO) that are pouring into the countries of the Eurasian region, Trend reports.

According to the information, the EDB's new analytical project is named the Non-Sovereign Financing Database (NSF Database).

The database will be updated quarterly and can be used for operational monitoring and analysis of non-sovereign financing in the region.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB), the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the European Investment Bank (EIB), the New Development Bank (NDB), the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB), the International Finance Corporation (IFC), and the European Development Bank (EDB) all have public databases that hold information on their non-sovereign transactions.

During the NFS presentation, it became clear that the database gives governments and the Eurasian region's expert community a comprehensive picture of the non-sovereign investments coming into the region.

“It is very easy to use the database and dashboard. Based on the database, it is possible to form analytical selections by instrument, sector, currency, and many other parameters of projects. Separately, there is an opportunity to analyze the green projects of International Financial Organizations (IFOs) in the region. It is possible to assess the effectiveness of projects. In addition, the NSF database contains projects from 2008, which means that it is possible to identify long-term trends in the financing of development projects. This is valuable for formulating government policy on development financing,” said EDB Chief Economist Evgeny Vinokurov.

The database currently covers IFO operations in the following countries of the Eurasian region: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. The database contains information on 1,712 IFO operations in these countries for the period from 2008 through 2023.

The Eurasian Development Bank is an international development finance agency that invests in the economic development, commercial relations, and integration of Eurasian countries. The EDB was established in 2006 and is based in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

