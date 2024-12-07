Azerbaijan comes out with new master plan for facelift of its Ismayilli city

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. A new master plan is being crafted for the vibrant tapestry of Ismayilli city in Azerbaijan, aiming to weave modernity into its fabric while nurturing the seeds of sustainable growth, Trend reports.

Anar Guliyev, Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan, shared his outlooks on his official social media page.

During his official visit to Ismayilli, Guliyev met with Nahid Bagirov, Head of the District Executive Authority, to discuss the details of the new master plan.

The discussions centered around the phases of executing strategies to enhance the street and road infrastructure, cultivate a contemporary architectural identity for the city, and elevate the urban ecosystem.

Additionally, Guliyev held a reception for citizens from Ismayilli, Agsu, Gobustan, and Shamakhi, addressing their concerns related to land issues, obtaining construction permits, and the commissioning of new facilities.

The State Committee of Urban Planning and Architecture, a Cabinet agency in Azerbaijan, regulates urban construction and development and oversees architectural activities. The committee ensures compliance of urban construction in the country, develops the city building sector, protects and preserves city building and national architecture traditions, ensures proper use of territories and resources in cities and their surroundings, prepares city building methodologies and manuals, and ensures improvement in architectural planning and design.

