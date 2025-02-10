Choosing a Valentine's Day gift with interest-free installments has never been easier!

With Valentine's Day approaching, finding the perfect gift is now simpler and more affordable! The Yelo Installment card offers interest-free installments for 2-24 months at selected partner stores, allowing you to shop conveniently while staying within your budget.



No need to carry a physical card when shopping! Simply inform the cashier that you’d like to pay in installments and confirm the request in the Yelo App. That’s it—your purchase is complete!



Celebrate Valentine's Day with the exclusive benefits of the Yelo Installment card. Plus, enjoy free delivery on online orders: https://bit.ly/yltyhnf.



Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.



Yelo Bank – Brighter Banking!