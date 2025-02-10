Good news for those who get insurance through Birbank!

Birbank continues to deliver innovative solutions tailored to the needs and preferences of its customers. The updated “Compulsory auto insurance” product now provides even more benefits for Birbank users. Whether you’ve purchased a new vehicle or need to renew your auto insurance, there’s no need to worry about fines, finding intermediaries, or last-minute stress. With just a few clicks, you can now obtain your compulsory insurance quickly and effortlessly.

The personal account section of the Birbank mobile app has been enhanced with new features, including the ability to select the start and end dates of your insurance policy. This upgrade makes obtaining compulsory auto insurance even easier. Simply go to the “Order bank products” section, select “Get Insurance,” and choose the “Compulsory Auto Insurance” option. In just 3-4 minutes, you can complete the process and enjoy the advantages of the digital world.

For more details: https://birbank.az/products/insurance/compulsory/auto

Birbank also offers “Travel Insurance,” designed to provide a safe and stress-free travel experience for all. With this product, you can explore the world with peace of mind. To purchase travel insurance, open the Birbank app, navigate to the “Order bank products” section, select “Get insurance,” and choose the travel insurance option. You can secure unlimited, safe travel for yourself and your loved ones with just a few steps.

For more details: https://birbank.az/products/insurance/travel

Birbank, known for delivering the latest digital innovations and banking products, serves its customers through its mobile app with over 3 million active users, 118 branches, and 54 departments, making it the largest branch network in Azerbaijan. Until 2025, the bank operated under the name Kapital Bank, the country’s first bank and it’s a part of Pasha Holding. Kapital Bank continues its activities as a financial institution. For more information about the bank’s products and services, you can visit https://birbank.az/, call the 196 Information Center, or reach out through the bank’s various social media pages.