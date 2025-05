BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. Azerbaijan produced 1.19 million tons of bread in 2024.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Statistical Committee shows that this figure grew by 1,044 tons (0.1 percent) compared to 2023.

Additionally, last year, Azerbaijan produced 1.4 million tons of wheat flour, which is 35,700 tons (2.7 percent) more than the previous year (1.32 million tons).