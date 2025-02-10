Kazakhstan throws up new visa categories to bolster its workforce in crucial sectors

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 10. Kazakhstan has started providing three new visa schemes for skilled professionals, entrepreneurs, and remote workers, Trend reports via the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Azerbaijan.



Kazakhstan expands immigration options with new three visas for digital nomads, skilled professionals, and innovators.

The Neo Nomad Visa (B12-1) is a multiple-entry visa valid for up to one year for remote workers with a consistent foreign income. The Digital Nomad Visa (B9-1) is a visa for in-demand IT professionals relocating to Kazakhstan to obtain permanent residence. A petition from Astana Hub or an authorized body in Kazakhstan’s IT sector is required to obtain the Digital Nomad Visa. A visa for Permanent Residence (B9) is one for skilled professionals in medicine, science, innovation, education, and the creative industries.



To note, individuals wishing to visit Kazakhstan must obtain a visa at one of Kazakhstan's diplomatic missions, except for those coming from countries exempt from visa requirements. Currently, Kazakhstan is discussing a visa-free regime with San Marino, North Macedonia, the Seychelles, Oman, and Cuba. Kazakhstan is also negotiating visa-free agreements with 26 other countries, including Austria, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and others. On August 21, 2023, during the visit of Kazakhstan's President to Vietnam, a visa-free regime was signed between the two countries.

