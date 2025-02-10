Azerbaijan measures nationwide chemical output for 2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. The amount of chemicals produced in Azerbaijan last year has been made public.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Statistical Committee shows that the production volume of hydrogen was 12.9 million cubic meters, marking a decrease of 5.8 million cubic meters (31 percent) compared to 2023 (18.7 million cubic meters).

Additionally, 24.1 million cubic meters of nitrogen and 5.3 million cubic meters of oxygen were produced, which are, respectively, 353,000 cubic meters (1.5 percent) more and 1.3 million cubic meters (19.4 percent) less than the previous year.

In 2023, 23.8 million cubic meters of nitrogen and 6.6 million cubic meters of oxygen were produced in Azerbaijan.

