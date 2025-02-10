Ongoing projects indicate great potential for Iranian-Azerbaijani co-op - charge d'affair

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. Ongoing projects indicate great potential for Iranian-Azerbaijani cooperation, Chargé d'Affaires of the Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan Seyyid Jafar Aghai Marian said at an event dedicated to the 46th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran today, Trend reports.

According to him, the implementation of a number of joint projects in various sectors, including transport, energy, and industry, is rapidly progressing.

The official explained that joint projects between the two countries are being implemented, including the North-South Corridor, the Araz Corridor, the new border crossing point and terminal in Astara, the construction of the Aghband-Kalala bridge, and others, demonstrating the significant potential for economic cooperation between Iran and Azerbaijan.

Agai Marian noted that the "Araz Road" will further simplify communication between mainland Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel