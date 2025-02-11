Kazakhstan extends limitations on wagon transport along Altynkol-Dostyk route

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 11. Kazakhstan Railways in order to increase export-import transportation to the People's Republic of China extended the restriction on transportation of loaded and empty wagons from Altynkol station to Dostyk station, as well as in the opposite direction, Trend reports.

This procedure, which has been in place since last year, is aimed at efficient use of rolling stock, increasing section capacity and improving operations at the Dostyk and Altynkol border stations. It also eliminates empty wagon and container traffic. Loaded wagons bound for PRC arrive daily at Dostyk and Altynkol stations. After unloading, they can be used to load imported goods from China.



Furthermore, the company announced that starting in March, the restrictions will be extended until the end of 2025.