AZSTAND certifies SOCAR's management system for complex drilling activities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. The Azerbaijan Institute of Standardization (AZSTAND), operating under the State Service for Antimonopoly Regulation and Consumer Market Control, has certified the integrated management system of the Integrated Drilling Works Trust of the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), Trend reports.

The information notes that the assessment was based on international standards. The certification included assessment against ISO 9001:2015, which sets out requirements for quality management systems, ISO 14001:2015, which covers environmental management systems, and ISO 45001:2018, which covers occupational health and safety management systems.

Through its certification services, AZSTAND ensures that the management systems applied within organizations and enterprises comply with national and international standards, while also supporting the ongoing improvement of these systems.