Russia, Kazakhstan solidify security cooperation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 12. Russia and Kazakhstan are discussing regional security issues, Trend reports via the Russian Embassy in Kazakhstan.

The Secretaries of the Security Councils of Russia and Kazakhstan, Sergei Shoigu and Gizat Nurdauletov, are holding a meeting in Astana, Kazakhstan.

The parties discussed bilateral relations, current challenges and threats to international and regional security, and the situations in Central Asia, Syria, and Afghanistan. In addition, bilateral consultations were held between officials of the Security Councils of Russia and Kazakhstan.

To note, the Secretary of the Russian Security Council, Sergei Shoigu, arrived in Astana on February 11. It is expected that he will meet with the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The Secretaries of the Security Councils of Russia and Kazakhstan signed a cooperation plan for 2025-2027 in Moscow on November 6, 2024.