TotalEnergies, GSPC forge 10-year LNG supply deal for India

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. During a ceremony at the India Energy Week in New Delhi, TotalEnergies and Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Limited (GSPC) finalized a 10-year Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) for liquefied natural gas (LNG) deliveries starting in 2026, Trend reports.

Under the terms of the agreement, TotalEnergies will supply GSPC with 400,000 tons of LNG annually, equivalent to six cargoes per year, sourced from its global portfolio.

The LNG will be delivered to India’s west coast, primarily supporting GSPC’s industrial customers. It will also be used to provide natural gas for households, businesses, and service stations for vehicles running on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), such as auto-rickshaws.

Gregory Joffroy, Senior Vice President LNG at TotalEnergies, expressed excitement about the partnership, saying, “We are delighted to have been chosen by GSPC to supply LNG in India. This deal highlights TotalEnergies' leadership in LNG and our commitment to India’s energy transition and supply security.”

Milind Torawane, Managing Director at GSPC, emphasized the strategic importance of the agreement, stating, “This partnership will help bridge the growing natural gas supply-demand gap in Gujarat and across India, supporting GSPC’s long-term portfolio and ambitions in gas trading.”

The deal comes at a crucial time as India aims to expand the role of natural gas in its energy transition, offering a cleaner alternative for industrial use, transportation, and household consumption, while helping reduce emissions and improve air quality.