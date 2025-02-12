Italy increases imports of non-oil products from Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. Italy imported non-oil products worth approximately $42.9 million from Azerbaijan in 2024.

The data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan shows that this marks an increase of about $861,000, or 2 percent, compared to the previous year’s figures (2023).

Meanwhile, non-oil product exports to Italy accounted for around 1.28 percent of Azerbaijan's total exports during the reporting period.

Furthermore, Italy has secured the top spot among Azerbaijan’s main trade partners in 2024. Last year, the trade volume between Azerbaijan and Italy reached around $11.4 billion, reflecting a decrease of $4.3 billion, or about 27.4 percent, compared to 2023.

In terms of product exports, Azerbaijan exported goods worth approximately $10.9 billion to Italy, marking a decrease of $4.3 billion, or about 28.5 percent compared to 2023.

On the import side, Azerbaijan increased imports from Italy in 2024 by around $37.9 million, or 7.9 percent, reaching a total of $515.8 million.

In total, Azerbaijan’s foreign trade operations with 180 countries amounted to about $47.6 billion in 2024, reflecting a decrease of $3.6 billion, or 7 percent, compared to the previous year. Of the total trade turnover, $26.5 billion accounted for exports and $2.6 billion was for imports.

Over the last year, the country's exports decreased by $7.3 billion, or 21.7 percent, while imports increased by $3.8 billion, or 21.8 percent. As a result, Azerbaijan's foreign trade balance has shown a positive surplus of approximately $5.5 billion, which is three times lower than the previous year’s surplus.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel