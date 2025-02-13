Plenty of legal entities draw donations to Karabakh Revival Fund - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. More than 16,000 companies and individuals have made donations to Azerbaijan's Karabakh Revival Fund, said the country's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov at the forum “Tax Service - 25: Sustainable Development and Effective Transformation” in Baku, Trend reports.

The minister noted that a lion's share of these donations were made by entrepreneurs.

To note, the forum "Tax Service - 25: Sustainable Development and Effective Transformation" was held today in Baku.

The event was attended by Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, Head of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy Orkhan Nazarli, Chairman of the State Customs Committee Shahin Baghirov, the Ombudsperson of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva, representatives of government agencies, and international auditing companies.

The "Karabakh Revival Fund" public legal body was established by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on January 4, 2021. The Fund aims to furnish financial assistance and draw investment for the repair and reconstruction of the freed lands of the Republic of Azerbaijan, transforming these areas into a region characterized by a sustainable economy and elevated prosperity. The Fund's objectives also encompass fostering public-private partnerships in this domain and executing essential promotional activities both domestically and internationally. The Fund is funded by donations from individuals and legal companies, grants, and other legally permissible sources.

